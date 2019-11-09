Indiana issues Statewide Silver Alert for Hebron man

PORTER COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued Saturday morning for a Hebron, Indiana man.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Zachariah Wayne Lee, 86.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, Lee is missing from Hebron, Indiana and was last seen on Saturday, November 9 at 1:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.
Lee is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes, and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.
Porter County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information on Lee’s location to call the sheriff’s office at (219) 477-3170 or to call 911.
