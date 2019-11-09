Indiana issues Statewide Silver Alert for Hebron man

Indiana issues Statewide Silver Alert for Hebron man
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Zachariah Wayne Lee, 86. (Source: Porter County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt | November 9, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 10:54 AM

PORTER COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued Saturday morning for a Hebron, Indiana man.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Zachariah Wayne Lee, 86.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, Lee is missing from Hebron, Indiana and was last seen on Saturday, November 9 at 1:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Lee is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes, and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.

Porter County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information on Lee’s location to call the sheriff’s office at (219) 477-3170 or to call 911.

