2 killed, 1 injured in Alexandria triple shooting; police looking for teen suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities in Campbell County are searching for a suspect in a fatal triple shooting in Alexandria, Ky.
It happened in the Ridgewood Valley neighborhood.
Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper said one victim, who was shot twice, advised officers to a home where they found two other victims dead inside.
“Our officers were dispatched to this area for a person that had been shot and found by a passerby,” he said.
Ambyr Schnitzler said she was driving through the area with her two kids in the car when she saw a man running down a cul-de-sac with his arms up and blood all over him.
She said she knew she needed to stop and help.
When she got closer, she said she started applying pressure to his wounds as she called 911.
“I needed to be there. I really believe that. He was shot in the shoulder and underneath his rib area and there was so much blood. I am not sure how many times he got shot. I just know those two areas and the whole time I was holding it and packing it and all that pressure. I made him stay with me, not to go into shock and he was telling me about his son. He just kept up with me until they got there,” Schnitzler said.
The injured victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The City of Alexandria Police Department is asking residents in the area to stay vigilant, although Cooper said he does not believe there is an active threat.
“We do want people to keep their windows and doors locked. And let us know if there is any suspicious activity that is going on in the area,” he said.
Hamilton County dispatch confirms that Campbell County dispatch asked them to put out an advisory to be on the lookout for a male with a gun.
Police said they are searching for a suspect who is 16 to 18-years-old.
Dispatchers were told three people were shot in Alexandria and to be looking for the suspect’s vehicle on the AA Highway.
Cooper said the suspect’s vehicle has been recovered.
No word right now on an exact address for the triple shooting or what the circumstances were.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to FOX19 NOW on air and all our digital platforms for the latest developments.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.