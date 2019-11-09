Kroger shooting: Deputy coroner releases identity of gunman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the gunman shot to death by police at a Kroger store on Thursday night.
According to a statement from Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton released Saturday afternoon, Shelby Gazaway, 32, died from a gunshot wound sustained during a deadly shootout with LMPD officers outside a Kroger store in the 500 block of North 35th Street.
Louisville Metro Police released body cam video of the incident on Friday during a press conference. The video showed two LMPD officers confront an armed suspect who was coming out of the Kroger store.
When officers arrived, Gazaway walked out of the store and started firing at the officers. Officers then returned fire, killing Gazaway.
LMPD was initially called to the incident around 6 p.m. on Thursday night on reports of shots being fired inside the Kroger store.
The shooter started wrestling with another man inside the store’s meat department, Schwab confirmed. Witnesses spoke with WAVE 3 News reporters that the one man had pulled out a knife before Gazaway produced a gun and opened fire in the store.
The Kroger store reopened to customers on Friday afternoon.
