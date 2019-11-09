Louisville MSD purchase of Oldham County Sewer District approved in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families living in Oldham County will start saving money if Louisville MSD’s purchase of the county wastewater system is passed by the state.
The purchase agreement for the Oldham County Environmental Authority wastewater system was approved in court on Friday and is now pending state approval.
Once passed and Oldham County’s current wastewater contract is up in three years, customers’ bills will lower from $87 per month to $77 per month.
