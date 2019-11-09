Man admits to snatching woman’s purse at New Cut Road Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A passport led police to the man accused of stealing from a woman at the New Cut Road Kroger Thursday.
29-year-old Justin Walters was arrested near his home on Woodmore Lane.
He’s accused of grabbing a woman’s purse and pulling her to the ground before taking off with her belongings. Witnesses told police Walters then took off his jacket, with his passport in a pocket, as he was running away.
Police found Walters’ address on his passport. Once he was tracked down, he admitted to police he took the woman’s purse, stole the items inside and then dumped it along with his jacket.
His arrest report shows the woman’s cash was in his pocket when police apprehended him.
Walters is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of tampering with evidence.
