Mike Schmidt named 2019 Living Legend by Louisville Slugger Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baseball Hall of Famer and Phillies sports legend Mike Schmidt was honored Friday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. He was presented with the 2019 Living Legend Award.
Before the ceremony, Schmidt toured the factory to see how the iconic bats are made.
“That’s all we know when I was a kid, the Louisville Slugger,” he said after the tour. “Now I'm 70 years old, and here I am at the plant with the great-great-grandson of Mr. Hillerich, and it’s quite an honor to be here and have been asked to come here.”
Schmidt was a 12-time MLB All-Star who was known for his combination of power hitting and strong defense on the baseball field.
