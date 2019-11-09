Salvation Army introduces high tech paying option called ‘Kettle Pay’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.
The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across Louisville, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.
The iconic Red Kettles and their bell ringers will hit the streets on November 29th at more than 80 locations around the Louisville area including Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby stores.
To become a volunteer bell ringer, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.