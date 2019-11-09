Secretary of State issues warning due to circulating voicemail regarding Tuesday’s election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has issued a warning after several Kentucky residents have filed claims regarding a voicemail that seems to be “fishing” for irregularities during Tuesday’s election.
“Hi, this is Frank Simon,” the voicemail begins. “If you or anyone you know has information regarding suspicious activity at polling locations please report suspected voter fraud to the State Department of Elections.”
The voicemail goes on to give a 502 number to call.
A copy of the voicemail can be heard below:
The Secretary of State posted to Facebook, saying the call is “not in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office!”
If you or anyone you know has received this voicemail, you should report it to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office at 502-564-3490.
