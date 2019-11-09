UK issues crime bulletin following another rape on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another crime bulletin was sent to UK students and employees on Friday after another rape was reported on camus.
The University of Kentucky Police Department was notified of a rape inside a residence hall. The female resident said she was sexually assaulted by a male guest just after midnight on Friday, November 8, 2019. The victim knows the suspect.
The University of Kentucky asks students to stay safe on campus and to take the following safety precautions:
- If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.
- Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.
- Whenever possible, look out for your friends when you go out together; walk together and make sure that everyone gets home safely.
- Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).
- Park in well-lit areas, if available.
- If possible, do not travel alone after dark; walk with a friend or with a group.
- Turn over any requested items (purse, wallet, etc.).
- If you choose to drink, be responsible. Alcohol is never an excuse to hurt another person.
- Make statements with authority - “BACK-OFF! STOP! NO-WAY!” You deserve to be respected.
- Request a FREE KENTUCKY WILDCAB ride through the Kentucky Wildcab app, available in the App Store and Google Play. Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
