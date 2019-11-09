Woman sought after attempting to mail drugs to jail turns herself in

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman accused of attempting to mail drugs to her son in jail has now turned herself into police.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Plan to smuggle drugs into jail foiled; 3 facing charges
Vivian Alexander, 49, was caught on surveillance camera in Clarksville mailing a letter containing Suboxone to the jail. It was intercepted by jail staff before it got into the jail.
According to police, the plan was for Alexander to mail the drugs to Logan Rudolph and Brandon Sears. Sears is Alexander’s son.
All three are charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.