Arrest made in multi-state police chase through Indiana and Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two suspects have been taken into custody after a multi-state police chase through Indiana and Kentucky that ended on Cane Run Road Sunday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 5:30 a.m. Indiana State Police pursued a vehicle into Jefferson County that had struck and injured a trooper while fleeing the scene.
LMPD had multiple divisions back up ISP in support capacity during the chase.
Information had been given to LMPD about the passenger in the vehicle having a firearm and pointing it at a Trooper.
The vehicle was brought to a stop at the 5300 block of Cane Run Road, where both suspects were taken into custody without incident.
ISP is seeking extradition of both suspects in the vehicle.
James B. Rogers, 47, was wanted by LMPD on a felony warrant for Escape second degree. No charges were filed by LMPD for the second suspect.
Indiana State Police have towed the vehicle and are currently investigating.
