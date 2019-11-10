Elizabethtown man looking for the person who shot his horse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man is currently looking for the person who shot and killed his horse.
Roy Wright, 80, said he woke up to find out one of his horses was killed and another injured Wednesday. It’s a loss Wright says he’ll never really get over.
“You get attached to dogs, but when you build a bond with a horse, it’s different,” Wright said. “There’s just a little bit more love there because the bond is stronger.”
A lover of horses and riding, Wright has cared for many horses over the years and says there’s only been a few horses he could form a special bond with.
One of them, a 3-year-old Kentucky Mountain Pleasure Horse he broke himself, named Sarge.
“I’ve had some good ones, but this one here, was special,” Wright said.
Over the year Wright and Sarge spent together, the horse became his pride and joy. Wednesday morning,everything changed.
“It was brutal,” Wright said. “A lot of people that didn’t see it, don’t realize how bad it was.”
Wright went outside to feed some of his animals and noticed one of the horses lying in the pasture, which wasn’t uncommon for his 24 year-old Tennessee Walking Horse Generator to do. A short time after, he realized it was Sarge.
He had been shot four times according to Wright.
“I got so mad, I went back 50 years,” Wright said. “I have not been that mad and that out of sorts since I got home from overseas.”
Wright said his horses were like therapy for him after returning from serving in Vietnam. Once Wright said he called the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, he called in his other horses.
Wright says he realized something was also wrong with Generator. She had been shot almost completely through her neck. Wright expects her to recover, but says it won’t be easy.
“It’s going to take a lot of care to get her through this,” Wright said.
So far, Wright says the investigation hasn’t turned up much, and that doesn’t sit well with him.
“They have a .45 [caliber] out there,” Wright said. “I don’t care if they’re a kid or what, if they’re big enough to carry a .45, they’re big enough to hurt or kill you.”
Wright says .45 caliber bullet casings were found where Sarge was discovered, but not much else.
Any one with any information is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
