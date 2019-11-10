Former Jefferson County Police chief dies, funeral arrangements made

Former Jefferson County Police chief dies, funeral arrangements made
The former Chief of Police with Jefferson County Police, Leon “Eddie” Jones Sr., has died at the age of 76. (Source: Dignity Memorial)
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 10, 2019 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 4:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Chief of Police with Jefferson County Police, Leon “Eddie” Jones Sr., has died at the age of 76.

Jones was a police officer for 31 years and retired as the Chief of Police with JCPD. He was also an Army veteran and avid golfer.

He was a father of three children, grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asked for memorial contributions to be made in memory of Eddie to the American Cancer Society.

