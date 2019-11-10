Former Jefferson County Police chief dies, funeral arrangements made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Chief of Police with Jefferson County Police, Leon “Eddie” Jones Sr., has died at the age of 76.
Jones was a police officer for 31 years and retired as the Chief of Police with JCPD. He was also an Army veteran and avid golfer.
He was a father of three children, grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family asked for memorial contributions to be made in memory of Eddie to the American Cancer Society.
