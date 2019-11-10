Kentucky State Police searching for missing 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police has issued a release asking for assistance in locating a Bourbon County teen last seen on November 6.
Yadira Lorena Perez, 15, was last seen near Cook Road, close to the Bourbon County and Harrison County line.
Perez is approximately 5′5″ and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights.
Police say she was last seen wearing tie-dye sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with a Harrison County school logo.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212.
