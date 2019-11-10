LMPD investigating shooting on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Outer Loop on Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed LMPD officers responded to a call around 11:00 a.m. reporting a shooting in the area.
Once officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Victim was transported to University Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
There are no suspects at this time. LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
