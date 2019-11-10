Miracle at Indy as Lou City storms back to take Eastern Conference Finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearing the end of regulation time, the situation looked bleaked for Louisville City FC in their conference title match against homestanding Indy Eleven. Indy led one-nil until the 4th minute of stoppage time but Lou City managed to get the equalizer then went on to advance in the USL playoffs by topping Indy 3-1.
Just seconds before the end of regulation, the City squared the match off a corner kick as Lou City’s Antoine Hoppenot drilled the ball into the back of the net . Then in extra time, Lou City tacked on a pair of goals to pull out the amazing victory.
Louisville City will host the USL Championship next Sunday, November 17 at 7:30 P.M. at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville campus. The City will face Salt Lake City in the championship match. Win that match and Lou City will chalk up its third straight USL title.
