Vols’ big second half lifts them over Kentucky

Trailing 13-3 at halftime, the Volunteers (5-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) replaced Brian Maurer with Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback to start the third and quickly got two TD drives totaling just 6 ½ minutes. Officials initially ruled Josh Palmer out of bounds on his 12-yard catch from Guarantano before replay review showed he got a foot down inbounds on the right sideline on the go-ahead score. His TD followed Marquez Callaway’s fine 17-yard TD grab that capped a 75-yard drive covering just 2:57.