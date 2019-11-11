Bellarmine senior preparing for professional careers on and off the basketball court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine basketball has had a lot of success on the court, but it’s not always that kind of success that they’re focused on.
Ben Weyer is your quintessential student athlete. He’s got an internship lined up after graduation, and he’s still got eyes on a national championship this season. But he’s also looking at another career pathway: playing ball overseas.
Weyer was a little nervous to ask MCM Accounting in Louisville about if his internship would still be there when he came back.
“They were awesome about it,” Weyer said. “First of all it was kind of funny, because she said, well I’ve never really been asked that so I got to go talk to someone.”
Bellarmine men’s head coach Scotty Davenport thinks Weyer is a special breed.
"Ben Weyer is the reason that I am a basketball coach," Davenport said, "and if you don't embrace coaching young people like Ben Weyer, you should race to another job."
Davenport’s respect for his players hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“He loves us. He takes care of us. He also holds us to a very high standard,” Weyer said, “and I think going to a public accounting firm, or even if I get the opportunity to got to a professional basketball team, I’m going to be held to a higher standard.”
Davenport says it’s his goal to make sure his players are set up for a successful life after they leave his program. He believes Weyer is set, regardless of the path he chooses.
"What's going to be happen is he's going to be able to utilize that discipline, that passion, that attention to detail, and that dedication for the next 45 years of his life," Davenport said.
This will be Bellarmine’s final season in NCAA Division II and that gives Weyer one last shot at the D-2 title.
