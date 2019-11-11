Cats are #1, Cards #4 in AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teams received #1 votes in this weeks Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25, UK and UofL.
The Cats got 64 of the 65 first place votes, with the Cards getting the final one.
Here is the top 25:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2
2. Duke 2-0 1538 4
3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1
4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5
5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3
6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9
7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7
8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8
9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11
10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10
11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13
12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12
13. Memphis 2-0 828 14
14. Oregon 2-0 804 15
15. Florida 1-1 616 6
16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18
17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17
18. Saint Mary's (Cal) 1-0 438 20
19. Arizona 2-0 415 21
20. Washington 1-0 373 -
21. Xavier 2-0 370 19
22. Auburn 2-0 247 24
23. LSU 1-0 237 22
24. Baylor 1-1 179 16
25. Colorado 1-0 151 -
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.
