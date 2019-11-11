FORECAST: Rain to snow this evening; frigid temperatures on the way

ALERT DAYS
- This Evening (11/11/19)
- Tuesday (11/12/19)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 6 PM until 8 AM Tuesday for most of WAVE Country
- THIS EVENING-TUESDAY: Evening switch from rain to snow; accumulations around an inch; Bitterly cold wind chills Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's a mild morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures warm into the 50s by the lunch hour as rain showers start to move toward the region.
During the afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall as the rain becomes more widespread. Rain transitions to a brief mix then snow during the evening hours, first in southern Indiana then across Kentucky. It will be breezy tonight with gusts near 25 mph.
The winds tonight and relatively warm ground temperatures will help to mitigate road impacts. The roads should stay mainly wet, but if the snow comes down hard enough it could briefly stick to the roads.
Minor grassy accumulations around an inch are possible in most areas; some locations that see more robust snow showers could see slightly higher totals.
Temperatures plummet into the upper teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning. The frigid temperatures will freeze any remaining moisture on roadways and other surfaces; isolated slick spots can be expected.
Flurries are possible on Tuesday morning. Temperatures only warm into the 20s by the afternoon despite clearing skies. Wind chills in the single digits and teens can be expected throughout the day.
The cold air lasts into Tuesday night with lows in the teens across the region.
A gradual warm-up is expected through the rest of the week.
