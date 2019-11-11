Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker exploring potential run for US Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker announced on Monday afternoon he intends to explore a potential run for US Senate against current Senator Mitch McConnell.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018, and at 35-years-old became the youngest black state legislator in 90 years.
Raised in West Louisville, Booker, a Democrat, has spent his career fighting for everyday Kentuckians. He’s fought for gun reform, voting rights, labor laws, and criminal justice, and has passed bipartisan legislation to help Kentuckians get insulin in emergency situations.
“For too long, big money has corrupted and distorted our politics," Booker said in a press release, "but we’re going to show that money can’t replace the power of people. We’re going to show that Kentucky is not for sale. I’m here today to tell you that no matter where you’re from, or how much you have in your bank account, your voice matters. Because we know, deep down, that we are truly all in this together.”
Current Senator Mitch McConnell was elected in 1984 and has won re-election five times.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.