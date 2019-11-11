Kroger shooting witness’ car impounded as evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shopper caught in the madness of Thursday night’s shooting at Kroger finds herself still caught up in the investigation.
Melissa Murry, 55, says her bullet-ridden car has become evidence and is currently sitting in LMPD’s impound lot.
There's no telling when Murry will get her car back, she says she has to wait for investigators to finish processing it.
That's the only answer Murry says she’s able to get and now she's trying to come to terms with the fact she might not get it back at all.
Murry recalls the nightmarish encounter. She was just about to check out when the grocery store turned over in panic.
“I heard ‘bam, bam, bam’ and I’m thinking ‘oh God’ and everybody’s running towards me,” Murry said.
Trying to hide and running for her life, Murry made it outside, but couldn’t get to car, parked in a handicap space right out front. It was stuck the middle of a shootout between police and the alleged shooter.
“I’m still upset and I can’t sleep,” Murry said. “I can’t not have a car. I just can’t not have a car.”
The next day, Murry went back for her green, 1998 Buick, but it was gone.
“I can’t take nothing away from the police officers because they was just doing their job, but the least they could’ve done was call me,” Murry said.
Murry says after playing some phone tag and reaching out to the Mayor’s office, she finally got a call from a detective.
“They still didn’t say what shape my car is in and they didn’t really actually tell me when I could get my car, so I’m just up in the air,” Murry said.
With no other way to get around, Murry says even if she is able to get over to the impound lot, there’s no guarantee that her car will be drivable and her insurance won’t cover it.
“I have no money to buy a car. I mean, I’m on a fixed income,” Murry said.
The 55 year-old says she has medical issues limiting her mobility and needs her car to get to weekly doctor’s appointments.
“There’s no way I could walk to a bus stop because my legs and my back, so I depend on that car so much. I have to keep it. I have to have a car. There’s no way out of it,” Murry said.
For more clarification on LMPD’s policy which only states someone will contact the owner once the car is processed, we reached out to our WAVE 3 News Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson. He says Murry can only file a claim with the city if it can be determined an officers shots damaged her car.LMPD says the investigation is ongoing.
Throughout this confusion and stress, Murry did mention one officer's act of kindness which has kept her going.
First Division Officer Christina Beaven stopped by her house after the shooting to deliver some groceries, since Murry had to drop all of hers and run.
“Have you ever heard of a police officer bringing you groceries?” Murry said. “She came and brought me some groceries and she said if theres anything she could do, just let her know. It was nice of them to do what they did.”
Officer Beaven says it’s all part of the job and when they didn’t have any food and supply boxes to give out, that’s when she ran to Kroger for a few things Murry could use.
