Kroger shooting: Woman says shooter went through her wallet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two different descriptions are emerging of the man accused of firing shots inside a busy Portland Kroger store last week.
Shelby Gazaway 32, was killed by police outside the store after he allegedly fired at LMPD officers.
As WAVE 3 News reported, Gazaway’s family is asking why police didn’t give him a chance to surrender.
Police officials have said said he started firing, so they fired back.
Meanwhile, another woman who was inside the store at the time of Thursday’s incident told WAVE 3 News that Gazaway went through her wallet after he first started shooting, and it’s now evidence in the case.
The local business manager asked not to be identified because her property is part of the investigation. She told WAVE 3 News that when shots were fired, she ran with her young son, leaving her purse in her shopping cart.
She said her husband told her he saw Gazaway go through her wallet. She also said another woman leaving the store said she, too, watched Gazaway go through the wallet that had $300 and credit cards in it.
Witness Jabani Bennett said Gazaway looked seriously troubled as he fired his gun in the store full of people. “His eyes,” Bennett remembered, “he was so angry, he was so disconnected and whatever, whether it was substance abuse or he was angry about some situation or his mental health, he was gone.”
That’s a very different description than the one Gazaway’s family and neighbors gave WAVE 3 News.
“You can look long and hard and you ain’t never going to find nothing bad on him,” said his sister, Sterling Gazaway. She added that her brother had no record.
WAVE 3 News checked and found only a few old traffic citations.
In 2015, Gazaway took out a domestic violence order on someone else, but that was dismissed.
Sterling Gazaway said her brother had his conceal-carry permit and said “he practiced gun safety.”
Neighbors also said they saw the former Butler High School football player as a gentle guy who talked about his future. The current Butler football coach, an assistant when Gazaway was there, said he remembers Gazaway but not well.
Police won’t comment on the family’s questions because the case remains under investigation.
