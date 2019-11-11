LMPD investigating fatal rollover accident in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a vehicle rollover accident that has killed one person and seriously injured another in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police were called around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to a vehicle collision on the intersection of Greenbelt Highway and Distribution Drive.
Investigation revealed that a black SUV was traveling south on Greenbelt and when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The SUV then ran off the roadway and rolled over several times.
The driver and one other passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, a female with no age reported, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transported to University Hospital and was reported in serious condition.
No other details have been received at this time.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
