McConnell predicts Beshear will become Governor

GHENT, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell predicted democrat Andy Beshear will become Kentucky’s next governor, but he declined to say if he thinks Governor Matt Bevin should concede the election.
Bevin declined to concede and requested a recanvass after falling more than five thousand votes short in his bid for re-election.
“I’m not going to give the Governor advice about that,” McConnell said. “But, my first election was almost exactly the same number of votes that (Governor-elect) Beshear won by. We had a recanvass, they added them up, didn’t change. And we all moved on.”
McConnell made the comments after speaking to workers at North American Stainless in Carroll County.
The Senate Majority Leader had a lot of praise for the strong victories of every other republican on the ticket.
“He (Bevin) had a good four years and I’m awfully proud of the rest of the ticket,” McConnell said. “Everyone won by a very large majority. I’m sorry Matt came up short. But he had a good four years and all indications are, barring some dramatic reversal on recanvass, that we’ll have a different governor in 3 weeks.”
McConnell singled out Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron and Secretary of State-elect Mike Adams as victories that he was particular proud of.
He would not speculate on what Bevin’s defeat might mean for him as he runs for re-election in 2020.
