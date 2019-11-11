Multiple injuries reported in vehicle collision in PRP area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision involving several motor vehicles is being reported near the 8300 block of Saint Andrews Church Road Monday night.
According to Metrosafe, calls were received around 5:17 p.m. reporting a multiple vehicle collision with several reported injuries.
Emergency crews arrived on scene, finding the vehicle collision and several people with varying injuries reported by Louisville Metro Police.
Victims are being sent to University Hospital. There are no details on the number injured or the severity of the injuries.
The area will be shut down while emergency crews clear out the scene.
LMPD is currently investigating. WAVE 3 News is sending a crew to the location.
This story will be updated.
