Northern Kentucky snow, ice removal crews prepare for first winter weather event

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing for the first winter weather event forecasted for the Northern Kentucky area Monday afternoon.
A press release sent by KYTC states District 6 has been monitoring weather forecasts and is reporting snow and ice removal crews to duty at 4:00 p.m. Monday.
District 6 Snowfighters will be sent out before precipitation moves into the area to treat state roads and interstates. Crews will be focusing on bridges, overpasses, and higher elevated roadways.
Maintenance crews of District 6 will be covering the counties of of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. They will be clearing around 4,670 lane miles, including all driving lanes from state roads to interstate highways.
KYTC asks motorists in the area to be prepared and to take the following measures to stay safe and prepared for winter weather driving conditions:
- Put yourself in emergency mode
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level
- Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow time for a slower commute.
- Winterize vehicles.
- Supply vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit.
- Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.
- Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving.
- Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.
WAVE 3 News’ Stormtracking team will be keeping an eye on the radar and stay up-to-date on the latest weather and traffic conditions. Download the WAVE 3 Weather app to stay informed on the latest winter weather alerts and road conditions.
