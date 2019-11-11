Perry’s Career High 12 Assists Pace Cards Victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expectations for the University of Louisville basketball team rose after a blowout win on the road at Miami on Tuesday to open the season. On Sunday, the Cards came home for their home opener against Youngstown State.
U of L opened the game on a 7-0 run capped by Steven Enoch’s old school hook shot from the lane. He finished with 17 points and 14 boards. Cards would lead by 17 in the first half, but the Penguins closed on a 10-0 run. Darius Quisenberry drained a circus three pointer at the buzzer to cut it to 38-31 at the break.
Second half, Cards put it away. Freshman forward, Quinn Slazinski knocked down his first three points as a Card. He would later drain a second three pointer. He finished with six points. Junior point guard, Darius Perry did it all for the Cards, dishing out a career high 12 assists, scored 10 points, and pulled down five boards. Preseason ACC Player of the year, Jordan Nwora chipped in 21 points as the Cards win big 78-55.
After the game, head coach, Chris Mack raved about how well Perry played. “Best game he’s played since I’ve been head coach. It’s great to see. I’m really happy for Darius, I thought he did it on both ends of the floor,” said Mack. Perry says the game is starting to come a little easier now. “I thought I played alright. I thought I got my teammates involved really well, I had 12 assists, and just controlled the game, being a good leader for my teammates and doing what I was supposed to be doing," said Perry.
All was not great for the Cards. The Penguins outrebounded U of L 46-38, including 19 offensive rebounds. A stat that did not sit well with Mack. “That’s just way too many offensive rebounds to give up. I’ve always prided our program’s ability to not give up second shots,” said Mack.
The Cards are back in action on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center against Indiana State.
