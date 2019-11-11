Perry’s Career High 12 Assists Pace Cards Victory

After the game, head coach, Chris Mack raved about how well Perry played. “Best game he’s played since I’ve been head coach. It’s great to see. I’m really happy for Darius, I thought he did it on both ends of the floor,” said Mack. Perry says the game is starting to come a little easier now. “I thought I played alright. I thought I got my teammates involved really well, I had 12 assists, and just controlled the game, being a good leader for my teammates and doing what I was supposed to be doing," said Perry.