Report says violence jeopardizes kids’ ability to learn in school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community activist Christopher 2X released a report Monday called "Violence Impact on Children Learning."
It’s made up of stories from victims, statistics, and professionals who help kids traumatized by violence. It calls for parents, child caregivers, teachers, and school administrators to make it a priority to recognize the signs of childhood trauma and take actions to help them get the care they need.
"In 18 months, (there have been) nearly 5,000 reports of gunfire,” 2X said. “The reason I’m raising this is again we talk about the 12- and 13-year-old child in West Louisville who constantly hear gunfire, but never been hit by it, stray bullets haven’t came into the house, but this redundant cycle is putting kids in serious trauma.”
Monique Johnson said she knows all about trauma. On May 21, Johnson got a phone call from her mother.
“She was very frantic, telling me hurry, get home,” Johnson said.
Home was at 18th and Main streets. Johnson said she knew something was incredibly wrong when she saw police. Her brother, 27-year-old Corey Johnson, lived with his mother. His 5-year-old son CJ was staying with him that night. Johnson said someone came into the house and shot her brother right in front of his son.
“He seen his dad on the ground that he got shot,” Johnson said. “He ran back to my mom to tell her. It hurts ... him and his father, their bond was everything. They had just went to Gatti Land earlier that day and hung out. My brother loved his son. His son meant the world to him. My nephew loved his father.”
Johnson said CJ asks about his dad all the time. She knows what he saw traumatized him. There are times when she said he goes back to being his normal self, then he has his moments. She said he gets worried when he sees police or hears a siren.
“You just see a bit of sometimes sadness,” Johnson said. “Every once in a while he’ll just go blank.”
Johnson said that carries on.
“It’s definitely affecting him school-wise,” Johnson said. “He’s not mean or anything. He’s still a happy-go-lucky kid. I think it’s just the work-wise; he can’t focus.”
On Monday, a room full of community leaders wanted to share stories like Johnson’s and CJ’s.
“These are our kids,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said Monday. “These are not simply names on the evening news. These are families. These are kids. The men and women who have worn the uniform did not lose their lives to allow for this situation.”
Christopher 2X added that cases of assaults on teachers by students and an increase in disciplinary action for gun possession by kids at JCPS schools underscore the threat violence is having on the ability of kids to feel safe and focus on learning.
