Setup underway for 30th annual Festival of Trees & Lights in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are setting up for the annual Festival of Trees & Lights in Louisville, benefitting Norton Children’s Hospital.
This is the 30th year for the merry event, which includes hundreds of dazzling Christmas trees, holiday wreaths and other decorations.
The festival will also feature photo opportunities with Santa, a train and more activities.
The event starts Nov. 15 at Louisville Slugger Field.
For more information, head to DerbyCityWeekend.com.
