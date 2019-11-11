Snow is no match for machinery at SDF, supervisor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow in the forecast has crews at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport brushing up on how to brush snow off the runways.
Special equipment to maintain the airstrips is being practiced with ahead of this year’s first major snowfall. The high-powered snowplows, brooms, and blowers are part of a $6 million investment to keep the airport open 24/7.
Angie Jones, the Airfield Maintenance Supervisor at SDF, has overseen a team of nearly 30 people for 13 years. She and her crew spend their snow days at work; Jones says her fleet, however, is not your average snow patrol.
"We pride ourselves on not closing the airfield, keeping the runways, all of the pavement open for the airlines, UPS, FedEx, the Guard,” Jones said. “We just want to keep it open for them. That's what we're here for."
Her crew spent Monday practicing with the machinery. They took turns around the airport plow route to make sure the trucks run smooth and their communication runs even smoother.
Jones says effective communication is essential.
“I mean, logistics. If we're cleaning an area that doesn't need to be cleaned then we're wasting our time and our resources on a section of pavement when an airline needs a section of runway open for whatever reason," Jones said.
The job is a point of pride for Jones, so people and packages make it to their destinations, no matter the circumstances.
“That could be my family member on any of those aircrafts out there,” Jones said. “It could be my family needing a package from one of the carriers. So, there’s just no room for mistakes.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.