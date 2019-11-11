SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

First accumulating snow of the season with light amounts expected.
Here is how the timeline is looking:
Now-1PM: Windy and warm. Many areas along/south of I-64 will cross over 60 degrees by lunch.
1PM-3PM: Clouds fill in with rain developing along southern Indiana and up to I-65 in Kentucky. Temperature drop begins.
3PM-6PM: Rain will continue for areas along/south of the Ohio River with rain mixing with/changing to snow far NW sections of WAVE Country into Indiana. Temperature drop continues.
6PM-9PM: Rain will continue to chance to light/moderate snow...northwest to southeast into Kentucky. Louisville looks to see its transition during this time. Most of the snow will struggle to stick at first with grassy area/rooftops having the better chance at some accumulations.
9PM-12AM: Main snow will be across central KY with the accumulating snow ending for Indiana at the snow bands taper to flurries. Temperature drops below freezing during this period and this is when we need to watch watching for slick spots.
12AM-4AM: Cold and wind and most of the snow has tapered to flurries. Slick spots will be possible for untreated side roads/bridges/overpasses. The wind should help for the main roads.
4AM-7AM: Clouds break up along/west of I-65 with a temperature drop into the teens in some spots. Wind chills will likely drop into the single digits during this time.
Overall thinking on the snowfall is about 1″ with some isolated 2-2.5″ totals possible where the better snowfall rates match with the cold blast. Given the warm ground, accumulations will get cut down some in the melting. So while this is not a big snow, the arrival of arctic at the same time can still lead to icy patches. Use caution if traveling tonight into early Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.