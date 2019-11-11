Veterans honored at annual Louisville Veterans Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an annual tradition that shuts down streets of Louisville in the name of honoring our local veterans. The Louisville Veterans Day Parade was held Downtown Monday morning.
The parade started with some good weather, and those in attendance took advantage.
Around a dozen World War II veterans were loaded into some military style Jeeps on Monday just before the parade started. And for the day, they were the center of attention.
“I feel so, so lucky,” World War II veteran Bud Farmer said. “I’m not a hero. I’m just very, very, lucky.”
Bud Farmer was 17 when he enlisted following the bombing at Pearl Harbor. He and several others were honored at Louisville’s Veterans Day Parade, the streets painted with red, white, and blue confetti.
These World War II vets led the pack. Their Jeeps turned heads as they turned the corner.
For these men and women, this is also day of reflection. Bud Farmer said he remembers how proud his generation was of their country.
"Everybody was patriotic," he said. "Sometimes I wonder if [younger generations] will do the same thing, but this makes me proud, to see [this] generation still interested in supporting veterans like they should."
Monday marked 101 years since the ending of World War I.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.