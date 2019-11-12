Beshear’s transition team accepting applications

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Kentucky now have a way to apply online to work for the office of Andy Beshear.
The governor-elect revealed a new website for his transition into the governor’s seat, besheartransitionky.com.
In a press release, Beshear said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as your next governor and proud to serve with Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman. Our administration is rooted in the Kentucky values we share – faith, hard work and a belief in a brighter tomorrow – and we are working to bring Kentuckians from every corner together to move our Commonwealth forward. We are all on Team Kentucky.”
Those interested in applying to work for Beshear’s team should visit the website and click “Apply.” A resume, cover letter and two job areas of interest are needed as part of the application.
To connect to the administration via e-mail, the address is info@besheartransitionky.com. Media inquiries should be sent to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov.
