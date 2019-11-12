Churchill Downs cancels Wednesday racing card due to bitter cold temps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The frigid temperatures gripping WAVE Country has forced Churchill Downs to cancel its scheduled live racing card.
In addition to the 10 races scheduled to be run Wednesday, the bitter cold also meant the cancellation of Tuesday morning’s training session. No decision has been made about training for Wednesday morning.
Track officials say the cancellation of racing is rare. The cancellation of the Nov. 13 card marks only the 22nd time in the track’s history and the first since Nov. 19-20 of 2014.
With temperatures expected to rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon, track maintenance crews hope to have things ready for live racing to resume on Thursday with the first race of the 10 race card is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Churchill Downs will be in contact with groups and individuals who made advance purchases of reserved seating for Wednesday. They can visit the Paddock Box Office to request a refund or exchange their tickets for seats on Thursday, November 14; Wednesday, November 20 or Thursday, November 21.
Fans who purchased their tickets for November 13 through Ticketmaster will have the cost of the tickets refunded and a credit applied to their method of payment.
