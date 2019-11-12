Colston Park Residential Lofts now open in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Representatives from arc Development and One Southern Indiana held a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday for the opening of the newly constructed Colston Park Residential Lofts in Jeffersonville.
The lofts, located on 210 Mulberry Street, were completed back in September and are now open as purchasable living spaces. Colston Park offers 30 luxury one and two-bedroom condos that overlook Big Four Station in downtown Jeffersonville.
The building was developed by arc, a local construction and development company.
For more information on the residential lofts, visit their website.
