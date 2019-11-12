Congressman John Yarmuth looks at KY elections and sees decline in President’s popularity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth said he looks forward to Andy Beshear taking office as Kentucky’s next governor.
Kentucky's only Democratic congressman predicted no change in the outcome of the election after the recanvass requested by Governor Matt Bevin.
Bevin lost the election by a little over 5 thousand votes and Yarmuth said he supports Bevin's decision to ask for a recanvass.
“I think that’s fine,” Yarmuth said. “All they’re going to do is count the same numbers they added up last Tuesday. So I’m not really worried in a change in the outcome. And I don’t really have any problem with Governor Bevin requesting it. It was less than half a percent difference statewide but I’m confident that the voters have spoken, that [the] election will stand, and we look forward to four years of a Beshear administration.”
Yarmuth also said the Kentucky election was a sign of the President’s diminished popularity.
“What you’ve seen is a narrowing in terms of the approval of President Trump in Kentucky as well as across the country,” Yarmuth said. “At one time he had a 34 point differential between those who approved and didn’t approve. It’s now in the most recent poll 11 percent. So his value as a campaigner is certainly much less than it would have been even a year ago.”
