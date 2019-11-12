FORECAST: Record Cold Tonight

- TONIGHT: Record cold with lows in the teens
Skies will clear overnight but with some snow cover. You can expect bitterly cold temperatures once again. In fact, the forecast low of 16 degrees in the city ties the record low previously set back in 1986.
Those with heavier snowpack could see temperatures drop into the single digits.
Those with snow cover with pipes on an outer wall may consider opening cabinet doors or letting water trickle to prevent freezing pipes overnight.
Wednesday we’ll expect partly sunny conditions with highs still below normal, but slightly better than Tuesday, nearing 40 degrees.
A weak front moves our way on Thursday, but with little to no moisture to work with, we’ll only note an increase in cloud cover.
Temperatures reach back into the 50s by the weekend!
Send us your weather photos by clicking below!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.