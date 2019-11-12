FORECAST: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Morning flurries; Bitterly cold Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a frigid morning across WAVE Country with temperatures in the teens and low 20s and wind chills in the single digits for many locations. Roads that were still wet overnight may have refrozen; a few slick spots are possible mainly on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads.
Clouds clear throughout the morning as winds relax. Despite the additional sunshine, highs will only rise into the 20s this afternoon.
With clear skies overnight, temperatures nosedive into the teens across the region. Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs in the 30s. Clouds roll in late Wednesday, limiting lows to the mid to upper 20s.
The warm-up continues through the rest of the week; highs reach the 50s by the weekend.
