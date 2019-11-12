Inconsistency found in illegal boarding and halfway house crackdown

On Oct. 7, the Kristy Love Foundation tried to get the zoning approval it was supposed to get years ago, but the Board of Zoning Adjustment denied it a permit to operate. Three weeks later, WAVE 3 News took a look to see if anything had changed, and saw a pickup truck bed full of women being dropped off at the Date Street home. So WAVE 3 News had some questions for the founder of the Kristy Love Foundation.