Indiana high court suspends judges involved in Indianapolis fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Supreme Court has handed down suspensions to three Southern Indiana judges in connection with a May incident that left two of them wounded.
Judge Andrew Adams was ordered suspended without pay for 60 days, effective immediately. Adams will be reinstated as the judge of Clark Circuit Court 1 at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Adams was already under an interim suspension.
Judge Bradley Jacobs of Clark Circuit Court 2 and Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell will each suspended for 30 days without pay, effective Friday, November 22. Jacobs and Bell will be reinstated on Monday, December 23.
Adams and Jacobs were shot during an altercation with two men in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle on May 1. On September 9, Adams, who was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on seven charges, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A Misdemeanor. The other six counts were dismissed.
The Indiana Supreme Court opinions says, “Unpaid suspensions of 30 days or longer, then, are among the most severe sanctions short of removal from office.”
