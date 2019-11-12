JCPS board talks priorities for 2020 legislative agenda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has begun discussions on the potential issues they’ll include in the 2020 JCPS Legislative Agenda.
The Kentucky General Assembly convenes for the 2020 Regular Session on January 7.
In a draft presented to the board Tuesday, priorities included additional funding for teacher recruitment and retention, legislation that would discourage students from using tobacco products, and the opposition of charter school funding.
The board gave their feedback and will vote on an updated version of the agenda during the December 10th board meeting.
To view the draft, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.