KY’s youngest black lawmaker eyeing possible Senate run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s youngest black lawmaker wants to take a run at beating out of the country’s most powerful Republicans, Mitch McConnell.
The problem is, a lot of people don’t know who Charles Booker is.
Booker has only served in the state legislature since the beginning of 2019, and he would have to get past Amy McGrath and any other Democrats in the Senate primary.
Political experience and deep pocketbooks are not on the 35-year-old’s resume, but his rally Tuesday in West Louisville to announce an exploratory look at running against McConnell was almost like a church service, and he proved he can talk to the people.
He has good teachers. His mother and father are both ministers.
The progressive Democrat also knows about making ends meet and not being able to afford high drug costs, which may speak to a lot of Kentuckians. Booker told a crowd at his rally Tuesday about having to skip insulin doses, which almost killed him, because of the cost.
"There are people across this commonwealth that are not as lucky as I am and aren't standing here today," he said. "We can make sure that nobody has to die because they don't have money in their pocket. That's not a radical thing to do. That's the right thing to do, and we can do it together."
Meera Sahney, a UofL student, said of her support, “I don’t see a lot of people who look different or have a different background than most of Kentucky politicians, so Charles Booker brings a new perspective to the table.”
Another supporter, Rhonda Mathies, said, "He's building a movement. Some maybe think he can't do it," she said, "but the people believe in him because he's been out here."
The lawmaker, who grew up in West Louisville, said he knows about crime plaguing the city and the state over drugs and other issues, as he’s lost family members in the past to violence.
Booker did not take any questions after the rally.
The deadline to file for a Senate run is January 10.
