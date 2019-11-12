MAKE ENDS MEET: Easy tips to save on holiday shopping, escape debt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Have you noticed the Christmas ads are airing earlier than ever before, this year? With five fewer days to shop between Thanksgiving and Christmas stores are already slashing prices.
You can help make ends meet, by making a budget and sticking to it.
A growing trend every year in shopping online and this year is no exception. A new survey from the Retail Federation says the average person plans to spend around $1,000 during the holidays. That’s a lot of money, so if you need to cut back, start by budgeting how much you can spend and don’t count on your credit card.
Here’s why: if you put $1,000 on your credit card, with a 17 percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and only pay the minimum payment per month, it will take you nearly 5-and-a-half years to pay off your holiday debt, with an extra $553 in interest. Bottom line, it's not worth it.
If you want to save money only spend what you have and start by making a list. Not just for presents either, remember decorations cost money, so do greeting cards, travel expenses, gas money, food and drinks for parties, and the list goes on. Those little things add up fast, so make sure to include them in your holiday budget.
When it comes to shopping for gifts, decide who you’re buying for and stick to it. Don’t forget people like your kids teachers, the mailman, even your hairdresser. Those are important people to shop for and sometimes personalized gifts go a long way and will save you some money.
Even though online shopping can get people in hot water, if you check online every day for flash sales, you can save a lot.
Those flash sales typically last just a few hours, so you need to check every day. A lot of stores will send you discount coupons too by simply entering your email address. When it comes to shopping online safely, try checking out as a guest instead of making an account. Experts say it’s safer and your information is less likely to get stolen.
