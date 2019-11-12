Make Ends Meet: Save money on your energy bill this winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Measurable snowfall has never been recorded on Veterans Day in WAVE Country, but Veterans Day 2019 saw a little bit of everything.
The day started out off warm enough not to need a jacket, but by dusk, the temperature had drastically dropped along with frigid rain.
As Monday evening ended, it was all about the cold air and the wind chill to come the Tuesday after Veterans Day.
Now that cold temperatures are here, and darkness falls before you even leave work, it can send utility bills through the roof.
“When you’re talking about managing our energy bills, our bills are a direct reflection of our energy use,” LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins said.
The typical American household spends somewhere between 5-10 percent of the family’s income on utilities, and that can add up quickly.
“We know according to Energy Star that heating and cooling in particular can account for as much as 40 percent of your home’s energy use,” Collins said.
There are some things you can do to make a difference.
“Make sure your furnace is checked out by a certified professional,” Collins said. “Do your own part in the equation by making sure you’re changing your furnace filters either monthly or according to the manufacturer’s instruction.”
Collins also recommended writing down the date you change the filter. Dirty filters make heating systems work harder. Cleaner air is also healthier air.
“The more efficiently your system can operate, the better your system can operate, the better,” Collins said.
One of the simplest and cheapest ways to cut your heating bill is to turn the thermostat down.
“If you have like a house coat or a sweatshirt or something you can put on while you’re at home, then that helps spare a few degrees on your thermostat,” Collins said. “Your blinds and your drapes, you can keep those open during the day to help the sun naturally heat your home.”
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save about 1 percent on your heating bill per degree lowered over eight hours. You can also save 10-20 percent on your bill by sealing any leaks or gaps in your home that allow cold, drafty air in, Collins said.
Collins added that cracks and gaps in doors, windows and duct work can cause a few problems for your wallet and your comfort.
“Some rope putty is good to push into any gaps,” she said. “It keeps the warm air in and the cold air out.”
One of the most common sources of heat loss and cold, drafty air are electrical outlets on an exterior wall. Plain foam outlet insulators can be placed under the outlet covers on your wall.
“We get our homes decorated just so, but we’ve got a vent covered up,” Collins said.
The layout of your furniture may look nice, but you want to ensure furniture and rugs are not blocking the air flow. This gives you the full benefit of the warm air circulating from your furnace, and reduces the strain on it as well.
You can also run your ceiling fan in reverse at a low speed. That will naturally push rising warm air down along the walls and back to the floor.
As we count down to Christmas, remember that using LED Christmas lights consumes 80-90 percent less energy. The lights also will last up to 100,000 hours compared to 3,000 for incandescent lights.
