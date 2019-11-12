Military families with business dreams in Louisville now have help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bunker Labs is starting a Louisville chapter which will help local military families launch their own businesses.
The non-profit helps increase entrepreneurship and innovation by assisting military members or their spouses on the journey of starting a business.
Bunker Labs Community City Leader Kirk Hilbrecht says Louisville was an obvious choice for a chapter location.
“Obviously we have Fort Knox, which is right down the road in Radcliff where a lot of folks are exiting service,” Hilbrecht said. “They want to know where to work. They can actually start their own business here.”
Aside from Fort Knox south of the city, Louisville is also home to a Kentucky Air National Guard Base.
Bunker Labs plans to host meetups each month where military entrepreneurs can have their questions answered by a CPA, bank and a law firm.
The first “Bunker Brew” is in December.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.