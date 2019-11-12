‘My life was in danger’ -- ISP trooper relives shooting as bench trial for Oscar Kays begins

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – "I thought I was going to be killed that night," Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans said. "My life was in danger."
Evans shared powerful testimony Tuesday morning as the ISP trooper told the judge about the night he was shot in the head during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville nearly two years ago.
Oscar Kays was arrested after the shooting in December 2017, charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement. Tuesday morning, Kays walked into a courtroom in Clark County for the first day of his bench trial, supported by family members.
During opening statements, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull walked the judge through the night of Dec. 12, 2017, the night Evans was shot in the head after pulling Kays over on suspected intoxication. Mull asked the judge to find Kays guilty at the end of the trial on all three charges.
Patrick Renn, one of Kays’ attorneys, said during opening statements they didn’t dispute the events of that night or the shooting. Renn said Kays had three beers at the Eagles Club in Jeffersonville before being pulled over by Evans earlier in the night. But the shooting, Renn said, couldn’t be considered by the judge as attempted murder because under Indiana law, Kays had not intended to kill him when he fired that shot.
First called to the stand was one of Kays’ friends, Bruce Wright. Wright testified that he’d been at the Eagles Club earlier in the night with Kays and that there was an air of frustration among many there that night that ISP had been pulling people over after leaving spots in town. Wright told the judge that when those in the Eagles were talking about this, Kays had said “they’ll never take me alive,” but that he thought Kays was referring to taking his own life.
Evans, called to the stand to testify after Wright, answered questions for more than an hour about the night he was shot in the head. The Marine Corps veteran told the judge he’d seen Kays driving erratically in his rearview mirror, turning around and eventually pulling him over for suspected intoxication.
Evans said he’d asked Kays to complete a number of field-sobriety exams that he was unable to complete, though it was not clear whether it was due to his age, his health or potential intoxication.
At one point, Evans testified that Kays told him “I’m not going back to jail,” and attempted to leave to go back to his car. Evans said he attempted to handcuff Kays at one point when a scuffle broke out, where Evans drew out his taser but did not deploy it, instead striking Kays with his flashlight. He said he saw a flash and heard a gunshot go off.
“I could feel it; it was warm,” Evans said, choking back tears. “I didn’t know if he was going to kill me.”
Evans said he retreated to a trash can as Kays got into his car to drive off. He told the judge he fired 11 rounds at Kays as he drove away.
Attorneys for Kays questioned Evans about why he’d struck Kays with the flashlight during the fight and why he’d taken out his taser to subdue Kays, citing medical concerns.
Evans, wiping away tears at points during his testimony, said he still has fragments of the bullet in his head as well as nerve damage that remains behind in the years following the shooting that led to him being medically separated from the Marine Corps.
“I still get headaches all the time,” Evans said.
Kays was held in the Clark County Jail for more than a year following the shooting. He has been allowed out on home incarceration in recent months.
Kays stayed quiet coming into the courtroom as the bench trial began Tuesday morning. Because both parties elected to proceed with a bench trial, a judge and not a jury will decide what charges, if any, Kays might be found guilty of.
