‘My life was in danger’ -- ISP trooper relives shooting as bench trial for Oscar Kays begins

First called to the stand was one of Kays’ friends, Bruce Wright. Wright testified that he’d been at the Eagles Club earlier in the night with Kays and that there was an air of frustration among many there that night that ISP had been pulling people over after leaving spots in town. Wright told the judge that when those in the Eagles were talking about this, Kays had said “they’ll never take me alive,” but that he thought Kays was referring to taking his own life.