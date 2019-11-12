Neck hurting? You may want to put down the cell phone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How much time do you spend on your phone, computer, or tablet? If you are like most people, it’s probably quite a bit of time. While we’re busy on social media, emailing, or texting, take a second to think about your body posture.
Doctors are now seeing how technology is impacting our bodies. People are visiting their doctors more often complaining of neck and back pain. Doctors say the symptoms are caused by what’s called “text neck", and they are seeing more of it as more devices enter our lives.
At the Student Activities Center at UofL, a room full of students were pretty much all in the same position.
“Everybody on their phones,” sophomore Rebecca Eggleton said.
“So each day, I spend roughly 3 to 4 hours on my phone,” junior Matthew Smith said. “You’re looking down, you get cramps in your neck.”
“It doesn’t feel very good, I can tell you that,” sophomore Peighton Pfeister said.
“You go to bed, wake up the next morning, and got that aching pain in your neck and it’s just like uhhh,” Smith said.
“It’s not really a normal natural position for your neck and shoulders to be hunched down like that,” pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Josh Meier from Norton Children’s Orthopedic Louisville said.
Dr. Meier said he’s had teens come into the office with back pain and neck pain.
The average head weighs 10 to 11 pounds, when you flex your head forward 30 degrees or more to look down it causes a lot of strain.
“That’s a lot of stress on neck muscles and upper shoulder muscles,” Dr. Meier said. “A lot of those muscles run all the way down the back. Those can be affected by certain positions that you can get back pain from stretching of those muscles and chronic fatigue. Because they are trying to keep you up right and you aren’t allowing them too.”
What can you do? Dr. Meier said bring your screens to eye level and stretch.
“One of the best things would be to reverse, look straight up at the ceiling hold it for 20 to 30 seconds,” Dr. Meier said. The doctor also recommended stretching your neck muscles by turning your head side to side looking left and right and holding the position.
The best thing to do is be aware and make those changes now because down the road it can get worse.
“If it’s already affecting me. it’s probably going to be way worse in the future,” Pfeister said.
Dr. Meier said this continued posture can lead to more problematic issues like arthritis in the neck.
