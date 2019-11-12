Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions in Louisville happening now through December 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Displays have been set up in area shopping malls on Monday for this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions, happening now through December 9.
Guests wanting to participate can visit Mall St. Matthews, the Oxmoor Center, and the Jefferson Mall, where they will be able to walk up to the display and select an angel off the tree. Shoppers will then find and purchase the items on the child’s wish list.
The unwrapped items can be donated at any one of the mall locations or at the Salvation Army offices at 911 South Brook Street. Toys and gifts will then be delivered to the parents, who will then place them under the tree.
Adoptions will also be available online at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Louisville website.
New Albany’s Angel Tree adoptions are scheduled to start on November 21st at Green Tree Mall.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.