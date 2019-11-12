Simply Mac reopening in new location after Breckinridge Lane store destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simply Mac, an Apple partner store offering products, service and training will be opening in a new location on Friday, November 15.
The store will be holding a VIP celebration Friday night at their new location, 3702 Lexington Road, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Simply Mac’s previous location in St Matthews was destroyed in a fire back in June, caused by a light ballast from a fluorescent light fixture that failed in the store. Fire crews determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
The fire also destroyed the neighboring Domino’s Pizza and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling businesses in that strip mall, which currently remains unoccupied.
